City remembers victims on 2nd anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

More
Omar Mateen opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, a massacre that killed 49 people and wounded 53.
3:06 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for City remembers victims on 2nd anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting
It's hard to believe but it's been two years since the darkest day in our city's history. On this day in every day. We remember the 49 lives taken on June 12 when he sexting and vowed to continue to support survivors. And victims' families. The polls tragedies deeply impacted our cities LG BT Hughes. Latin acts and other communities of color as well as our entire city. But we're still responding to that hateful act with love. Compassion. And unity we should all be proud that our community continues to be Orlando's you know. I. I. Blue. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55838983,"title":"City remembers victims on 2nd anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting","duration":"3:06","description":"Omar Mateen opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, a massacre that killed 49 people and wounded 53.","url":"/US/video/city-remembers-victims-2nd-anniversary-pulse-nightclub-shooting-55838983","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.