Transcript for City remembers victims on 2nd anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting

It's hard to believe but it's been two years since the darkest day in our city's history. On this day in every day. We remember the 49 lives taken on June 12 when he sexting and vowed to continue to support survivors. And victims' families. The polls tragedies deeply impacted our cities LG BT Hughes. Latin acts and other communities of color as well as our entire city. But we're still responding to that hateful act with love. Compassion. And unity we should all be proud that our community continues to be Orlando's you know. I. I. Blue. Okay.

