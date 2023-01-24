Classified documents found at Pence’s home: What we know so far

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders and Jay O’Brien join attorneys Jeff Robbins and Elizabeth Neumann to discuss classified documents found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s home.

January 24, 2023

