Transcript for Climate change expert talks climate change's effect on wildfires

And of course on the wild these fires are blazing I know people are wondering. Why they're so intense in the first place and is this the new normal someone to bring in John Keeley unease with UCLA he's an adjunct for fox professor. In the department of ecology and evolutionary biology I'm so John thanks for being with us today. I'm asked the question that everyone's asking is this because of climate change that these fires are so intense right now. But there's little evidence that climate change is causing. Does Santa Ana winds could become more intense than these fires to become worse we've had these wins every single autumn. Four as long as we've been keeping records well over a century. So there the wins themselves are not uncommon sometimes there are more intense than other times. So there's very little evidence that climate change is causing this we do have evidence that. Some of our fires particularly forest fires in the west may beef. Affected by climate change but these wind driven fires. Have other factors that are far more important. I'd be the fact that we're getting these. Oh autumn. Wins. And it's causing fires is something that we've seen many times in the past what we're seeing today though is we're seeing more and more of these fire events and there have been worst impacts on humans. Now some of that is due to the fact that we've had an extreme drought. In Southern California it lasted from 2012 to 2018. And caused a lot of dye back on vegetation creating the detriment and this fuel problem posts. And that. Parts day. The other probably more important factor. Is humans it nah you know Saunders threw. Power lines saline or directly through arson during wanted to. He's we went events in the extreme fire events. Certainly one of the reasons we're seeing more of these fires today is we've been adding more and more people landscape since the year 2000 we doubled the amount of area burned in California we've also increase the state by six million people when you add more people landscape two things happened one you have a greater chance at a fire will start during one of these wind events plus you have to put people somewhere and what's happening more and more in or around metropolitan areas is people are being put into water sheds a very dangerous fuels and as a consequence many more people are risk today than in the past. So it's so you're saying it's sort of a perfect storm of winds and also the population. Density Aaron the main factors. But the drought and increased population. In are almost certainly the two major. Factors in these big fire events. So it's not climate change as you say or that's not the major factor what can mean done. To prevent. This in the future. Well first. And it's not to say that climate change isn't having an impact on some fires and like I mentioned earlier forest fires in the west seemed to be affected by climate change but these coastal wind driven but fires don't seem to be affected by eight changing climates in part because it's hot and up and drying up ever be here to have a big flyer. What can we duke number one thing we can do is. There's work more intensively on fire prevention stopping fighters from igniting. During these wind events that not only involves controlling. Arson behavior in in people but also. I have the power but I agree it. And increasing maintenance perhaps. Thinking more about how we placed our lives for example books in the last decade our worst fires here in Southern California in fact throughout the web extra part of California which has been due to power lines being blown down or. It Nadine. Our fighters during these wind events there's a lot that can be done in terms of the three power grid and how we control power. All right my appreciate your insight on John Keeley UCLA adjunct professor thank you so much for joining us today.

