E. coli bacteria found in New York water supply

The Nassau County Department of Health placed a boil water order in effect for the city of Long Beach and provided bottled water for the community.
0:34 | 06/23/19

Details on that E. Coli warning for families of Long Beach the NASA county department of health has extended the boil water order. In Long Beach through today and until at least tomorrow well give another update tomorrow. 30000 bottles of water were delivered to the people of Long Beach Friday. After tests found deadly E. Coli bacteria in the city's drinking water supply people should stick to bottled water or boil the tap water. Long Beach officials said it could take at least three days for the E. Coli to clear out the water systems to be here.

