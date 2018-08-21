Transcript for Colorado family murders

Now to that stunning new claim in Colorado a man charged with killing his wife and two children now says it was his wife. Who killed the kids clean sent Dell is in Frederick Colorado following that story force Clayton. A Diana's if this story could not get any more sad or bizarre it just took a very bizarre turn. Chris watts has now been charged officially with the murders. Of is why action man and his two daughters the last and bella. But now according to an arrest warrant affidavit Chris watts. While admitting that he killed his wife now claims there was a another killer in the house and that is to say he is blaming his wide action man. For killing his daughter's this is how it's laid out in the arrest warrant affidavit. According to police Chris watts admitted that on the morning action in it was dropped off here very early about 2 way am. When in the house they had a conversation around 4 o'clock in the morning in which Chris watts claims that he told shin and that he wanted to separate. That their marriage was not going well he wanted to separate. He says he took a moment he went downstairs. When he went back upstairs into his bedroom he claims. That he saw on a baby monitor his wife Sharon in. He says basically he walked in on that scene as she was strangling. Their two children. He claims then that he in a fit of rage. Killed Shannon. And then took all three bodies in his work truck it was park run in the garage backed into this garage right here he says he loaded all of the bodies in. And then drove them out to property owned by Anadarko Petroleum which is where. He was employed now. Show and ends friends. Believe that that that story. It has no credibility they say there is no way action and would have done that to her children that her children. Were her life prosecutors for their part. Are not putting any. Claims of credibility they haven't said whether they believe the story or not but. You can look at the charges they filed against watts three counts of first degree murder. In addition to two more counts of first degree murder because two of the victims were under twelve years old. He is also facing three counts of evidence tampering and the evidence of course is the bodies which prosecutors say that he took from one place to another. And then one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy because his wife Sharon and was fifteen weeks pregnant at the time she was killed with the sun that apparently was going to be named Niko now. Chris watts has not entered a plea. Four any of these charges. The other thing incidentally that was in the affidavit that came out was that's investigators determined that Chris watts was having an affair. With a co workers so not clear yet what. What role that development played in all of this but it is certainly one thing investigators are looking at. Again he has not entered a plea yet we have all we have been reaching out to his public defender and not heard back. He is expected back in court today. So there will be hopefully some developments on this case later today Diane. There aren't a lot of moving pieces in that story still Clinton thank you.

