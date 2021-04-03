Transcript for Colorado man arrested in 1982 cold case murders of 2 women

If you read the facts. Of this case. And you think about these two young beautiful women that you're seeing pictures. Lying in the snow. After being shot. In the darkness by themselves. Dot. Basically freezing. It would make you not give up like Charlie didn't and it make you want. To answer the question. Of who would do such a horrible thing to somebody. When I became a sheriff and January 2019. Park county sheriff's solves we have four unsolved murders. To this day we now have one unsolved were. Say this in the in 38 years along for them from a self anybody that can commit a crime like this killing these two beautiful women. I think could have the tendency to commit other violent acts. But we're following up on everything and that will be down the road we'll see where that news. You when you look historically. People who commit these crimes sometime they stand there and sometimes a doll so I'm not shocked that he was still around. But I it happens. To us not a not a big surprise.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.