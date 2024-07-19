Colorado 'mega den' houses hundreds of rattlesnakes

A "mega den" on private land in northern Colorado is a haven for as many as 2,000 rattlesnakes. It's on a hillside full of rock crevices where the snakes can keep warm and hide from predators.

July 19, 2024

