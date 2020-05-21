Transcript for Coronavirus exposes gaps in America’s school system and inequalities

Our ongoing special coverage here at ABC a nation divided. The corona virus is exposing gaps in the country school system. And inequalities that are not going to disappear even when things do go back to normal the students mostly impacted are those who are low income and minorities. Prince George's County in Maryland has some of the wealthiest African American communities in the country and yet. The county is still experiencing these disparities. Here to explain how a school system is coping with cove it is these CEO a prince George's county public schools doctor Monica Gholston. Doctor Bolton thanks so much for being with us and I know you rule up. In Prince George's County you graduated from the public schools you now run so. Why do you think there is such a disparity still in your county and what are you trying to do to remedy that. Thank you for having me I have the opportunity represent didn't 36000. Students but still 82000 of them. Our participate in the federal government's free and reduced milk broke. And so for us extremely important to make sure that I clothes that accent yeah. That exists during this pandemic. We started quickly starting over 60000. Chrome books art students league appearances stepped up and helped 151000. Of them. Our students to use technology that they had at home. The assistant are important educational grant but it reallocate million dollars or where our partners Comcast and Verizon. To provide my ax ass. And I'm curious what your plans are for school in the fall if students are not able to return to the classroom. So it's important first acknowledge that is complex. Decision process in order to return steep and spat back to school in the pop. We all come to the point where we understand it well liked it less school year. Fumbled at the guidance that we have seen our recommendations are waste that supports opening in the balance state Department of Education. We have ways that we can address reducing the numbers. There are schools deal. So that I be looking out artists scheduled. In order for us to make that decision on earth went in current. Community members because we're partners and yeah corporate and what about the summer what plans do you have for students coming summer. Yes this summer we're going to do commercials are learning program for students creature eighty rates well. A combination of our public television station lessons do. Well also. Are acceleration. Doctor Mon. Co golds and thank you so much for being with us we certainly appreciate your time today. Thank you link please don't senior ranks say thank you see Indio.

