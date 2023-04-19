Court hearing delayed for Air National Guardsman accused of leaking documents

Jack Teixera, 21, is charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information and willful retention of classified documents.

April 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live