COVID cases drop in some parts of the country, spike in others

Dr. Alok Patel gives insight on the future of the COVID-19 pandemic as omicron surges in some parts of the country but drops in others.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live