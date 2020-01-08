Now Playing: Tracking Hurricane Isaias as it marches toward US

Now Playing: Huge storm cloud over Australian coast

Now Playing: Police rescue horse from barn fire

Now Playing: 9-year-old shot multiple times and died in Chicago

Now Playing: Mandatory evacuations underway after brush fire explodes

Now Playing: NASA astronauts are set to return to Earth on Crew Dragon Endeavour

Now Playing: NBA bounces back while MLB and NFL suffer setbacks

Now Playing: What classrooms and campuses will look like

Now Playing: Fighter jet pilot gets her gold wings

Now Playing: New coronavirus relief bill at a standstill

Now Playing: Miami mayor on dealing with both pandemic and approaching hurricane

Now Playing: Trump travels to Florida amid coronavirus and hurricane concerns

Now Playing: Cases up in 25 states as hospitals struggle

Now Playing: Wishing Jason Momoa a happy 41st birthday!

Now Playing: Happy birthday to these rescue dogs on DOGust 1st

Now Playing: ‘Rebuilding Paradise’ shares Camp Fire survivor's story of losing her home: Part 2

Now Playing: 'Rebuilding Paradise' shows heroism, heartbreak after California Camp Fire: Part 1