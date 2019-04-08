Transcript for Dayton mayor confirms 9 killed in mass shooting

And one us 1:0 seven's morning this event occurred and our historic Oregon district. The suspect was wearing body armor and used an eight day. Like gun assault rifle to 23 caliber with high capacity magazine and had additional magazines with him as well. We had ten fatalities. Including the shooter that members felt the same from. This morning. And we have had have a half of the 127. People treated and fifteen discharged. As of 10 o'clock this morning. In less than one minute. Dayton first responder the spot Reese responders. Neutralize the shooter. I'm just still completely amazed at the hurt her road nature of our police department. Where they did first date. Stuff to share with under imminent so we're grateful. For their service. Our facility activated our mass casualty incident plan around 1:30 AM this morning. In association with the mass casualty. Incident here in downtown Dayton. That mobilize our entire team our facility received a total of sixteen patients. Of which twelve have already been treated and released. We do have a total of four patients that are currently admitted to and one remains in critical condition.

