Transcript for Dayton mayor will tell Trump he's been 'unhelpful'

Let you know he's president of the United States and as he had an official capacity as president's. You know behind the official capacity and mayor. I willow creek here and look I know that you know heat you know he's made this bed he's got alliant you know yet that he. I'm his rhetoric has been painful for many in our community. And I think that people should stand up and say they're not happy about. Every line has it. In their power to be a force to bring people together and everybody has in their power to be a force to bring people are fed up to the president of the united played like. We haven't helpfully and on the yesterday's comments were very helpful to the issue. You believe he's coming to sue. The president the United States he does his calendar.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.