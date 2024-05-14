DEA warns of 'deadliest drug threat the US has ever faced'

Agents said they have seized more than 16 kilograms of Fentanyl powder and 60,000 Fentanyl pills while still working to break up other drug trafficking rings.

May 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live