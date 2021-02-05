Transcript for 3 dead, 1 injured in Wisconsin casino shooting: Police

There was a shooting at the Radisson the suspect is deceased. The police have shot the suspect so there's no threat to the public. It appears to be eight targeted event Matty. Random. Shooting. It was. Targeting specific victim who was not there but he decided to still shoot some of the victim's friends are or is it appears soul. He then. Shot to. Oh. Coworkers friends that are also deceased. And then there's one other victim that is seriously wounded and to our understanding is that won't freighter or somewhere down in Milwaukee. So undergo answers that we have. In total with two victims that are deceased. One victim that is seriously injured and then the shooter himself is disease. Casino is clear from my some suspect perspective and that do students are protective sweeps is to be sure that this pretty pretty typical with these and then. The nuggets started processing it's and they're still taking quite a few witness statements that they've taken from anyone at witnessed it and I think they're doing that it. The single in the hall and then there than their busing those. Agents to a different location for the night so. He says helping with that so there. That's at one in the billing other building their sweeping at four for in any other problems. So. And that they'll be out for all all night long.

