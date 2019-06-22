Transcript for 7 dead as truck plows into motorcycles

About 6:30 this evening the state police received worried about motor vehicle crash on route two Donna Randolph just east valley road. Initial reports were that it involved the pickup truck and several motorcycles. Upon arrival. We found that there were. A large number motorcycles were involved in the accident as was the pick up truck were able to confirm it yet seven fatalities at this point. In addition to that we had to. People who were injured and transported to the into scoggin valley hospital. India and additional person that is next slated to mean that important and so on obviously. I would choose can be closed for quite appeared at times. State police commissioner collision analysis and reconstruction it is just begun their work. It's going to be a busy night. There's a lot of work to be done at the scene working in conjunction with the via a local please call us county. Attorney's office. So there's this isn't quite that work to be done obviously at this point in time when you are concerns. With the victims and victims' families can anybody else was adversely affected by this accident.

