Transcript for Death toll rises to 60 after more bodies recovered in Surfside building collapse

Our teens plus their work. On the pile this morning around 1:20 AM. For a brief moment of silence to honor its unique mark. Since the collapse. And we have now officially transition from search and rescue. From search and recovery. The work continues but all speed and urgency. All task forces are being deployed from across the country and the world's. We are working around the clock to recover victims. Ten to bring closure to the families as fast as we possibly. Since our last briefing the team has recovered additional victims. The number of confirmed deaths is now sixty. With 35 victims identified and 34 next of kin notified. 200 people are accounted for and eighty are potentially. Unaccounted. Our detectives are working hand in hand with the crime scene and medical examiner. Personnel moving as fast as we can to identify the victims and notify the next of kin in order to bring closure to the families. And I also want to take a moment to talk about the extraordinary work. That our team is pretty into the recovery of victims on the site every victim we recover is handled with extreme care and compassion. So we have had faith leaders embedded in our operation. Since the beginning including rabbis and faith based organization called stock that's working directly with ninety police department. To do everything possible to handle the remains of Jewish victims in a manner consistent with the Jewish faith. And we all the care and sensitivity possible. We have attempt designated on site and many Jewish body is discovered. Eight prayers performed in specific protocols are followed. To honor both of faith traditions and the integrity of the investigation. We're also proceeding to collect and catalog the fight the following items. Personal items as they're identified on site. Any legal or identifying documents. Any photos or albums. School graduation documents jewelry. Wallets with documents such as credit cards tablets my -- excuse me credit cards debit cards eccentric and also small communication devices like. Cell phones tablets and ipads. Any religious items any engraved items any firearms. Penny safes and any currency is being specially set aside. It's bound to our team will be carefully attacking these items and we're creating a process for families. To submit reports about such items that they're missing. As we work hard in the weeks and months ahead to reunite family members were what ever items are possible. I want to thank. All the first responders and all the teens you've given everything they have to our search and rescue and now to our recovery mission. You are our heroes and shares. Please pray for the families who are grappling with a possible reason her grieving. May god give peace to all those whose hearts have been broken. And watch over and care for this community in the difficult days and months and.

