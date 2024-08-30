Doctor charged in Matthew Perry death case 'incredibly remorseful': Lawyer

Dr. Mark Chavez has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and has signed a plea agreement, according to federal prosecutors.

August 30, 2024

