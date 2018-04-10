Transcript for Double murder suspect on the loose is 'walking crime in progress': Mayor

Good morning I'm Jim Kerr McGee Emery county mayor farce to Bob like to thank armored guy mechanic shares office or taken the lead in this Manhattan. And for all that they're doing are also would like to. Bike off all the agencies the local state and federal agencies for their support. In this man had. As you've just heard from RG I ask god this is a tough operation. And there's a lot of worn out gas out there looking for this criminal. But I can promise you they will not rest until he is captured. This Gaza walking crime in progress and were already for this to Ian. Montgomery County government has made the decision. To offer a 101000 dollar reward. All top of what is already been offered. Bringing the total to 171500. Dollars for information leading to the capture of Kirby gene Wallace. I wanna say that a Guillen the reward is now up to 171500. Dollars. I know the residents and property owners in this area own age I want to ensure you were doing all we can to catch this criminal. I encourage each of you to listen diligently to what the law enforcement agencies are telling you and respond accordingly. A wanna just say god blessed to our law enforcement god bless to this community thank you.

