Driver has close call with falling tree

More
The rotted tree landed on a New Hampshire road and struck the hood of a moving SUV.
0:30 | 09/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver has close call with falling tree
A close call for a woman in New Hampshire when he dead tree. Falls onto the hood of her SUV there it is if she had arrived at that moment just 12 later the tree would have hitter. She managed to get out of the SUV on her own and she's okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57797007,"title":"Driver has close call with falling tree","duration":"0:30","description":"The rotted tree landed on a New Hampshire road and struck the hood of a moving SUV.","url":"/US/video/driver-close-call-falling-tree-57797007","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.