Drone footage captures cracks and shattered ice sheets

More
The fractures made mesmerizing patterns stacked along the shores of freshwater Bear Lake in Utah.
0:58 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone footage captures cracks and shattered ice sheets
He. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The fractures made mesmerizing patterns stacked along the shores of freshwater Bear Lake in Utah.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69394499","title":"Drone footage captures cracks and shattered ice sheets","url":"/US/video/drone-footage-captures-cracks-shattered-ice-sheets-69394499"}