What drove a 14-year-old to kill?

The case of Donovan Nicholas, a teen convicted of murdering his father’s girlfriend but then released on appeal, raises questions about mental health, rehabilitation and prosecuting minors as adults.

December 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live