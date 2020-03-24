Now Playing: This woman is helping the homeless while practicing social distancing

Now Playing: Planes are being grounded amid coronavirus

Now Playing: US Navy hospital ship prepares to deploy

Now Playing: 14 inmates escape Washington jail amid shelter-in-place order

Now Playing: Little boy reads a poem to his grandmother over FaceTime

Now Playing: How you can help restaurant industry during 'The Great American Takeout'

Now Playing: Man dies after taking chemicals to protect from coronavirus

Now Playing: FBI and FCC warn of coronavirus scams

Now Playing: Sen. Klobuchar shares update on husband hospitalized with coronavirus

Now Playing: Trump vows US will soon be open for business

Now Playing: What’s next in testing as coronavirus pandemic accelerates

Now Playing: Federal Emergency Management head on coronavirus latest

Now Playing: Families are hosting Walt Disney World-themed parties during the coronavirus lockdown

Now Playing: Surreal scenes: How far will the government go to take away our civil liberties?

Now Playing: Senate continues frantic negotiations to rescue American economy

Now Playing: Javits Center turns into a hospital for overflow patients

Now Playing: People come together during this challenging time

Now Playing: Law enforcement threatens to crack down on people ignoring warnings to stay apart