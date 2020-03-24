Dust devil swirls in Reno

More
A towering dust devil formed in southern Reno, Nevada.
3:00 | 03/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dust devil swirls in Reno

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"A towering dust devil formed in southern Reno, Nevada. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69775498","title":"Dust devil swirls in Reno","url":"/US/video/dust-devil-swirls-reno-69775498"}