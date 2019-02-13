Transcript for 'El Chapo' to be sentenced in June after being convicted on all 10 charges

We'll hear New York city's drug lord clocking a top O Guzman has been found guilty on all charges and charges here near city a jury finding him responsible for violence including murders as well as the smuggling of massive amounts. Of narcotics. ABC's GO many tests is right outside court. We are outside that correctional facility where L topple is being held right now that's happening right there. Here in downtown Manhattan now this was a wild trial we're talking about more than fifty witnesses. Against L chop though he only had one. This jury took six days to deliberate because there were all lot of charges that they were looking yet and they were looking at this and saying well wait a minute. We have a few questions about some of these charges we wanna hear some of this evidence again they went back to the judge. That's why that was taking Phil love for them to reach a verdict but boy when they did. Their message was clear L chop O Guzman. Guilty on all counts. We are talking about federal charges from conspiracy to murder. To this drug trafficking. And that is what he is of course so famous for because still has Sinaloa Cartel is so powerful it continues to traffic those drugs we're talking about 20%. Of the market still operated by the Sinaloa Cartel. It is not over just yet. But overnight we heard senator Ted Cruz of Texas saying that he believes that any seized assets should be used to build that border walls of perhaps a new debate. Forming there. GO thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.