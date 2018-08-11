Transcript for 'El Chapo's' bid for hugs gets the cold shoulder from the judge

A judge has denied a request from notorious drug lord Joaquin el shop logos Mann's lawyers to allow him. To hunt his wife in court documents whose bonds attorneys asked. For the quote humanitarian. Gesture because he hasn't had contact with his wife. For two years since his arrest yesterday a jury for whose minds drug trial was selected opening arguments are expected to begin on November 13.

