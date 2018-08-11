'El Chapo's' bid for hugs gets the cold shoulder from the judge

The ruling denied a request filed on Wednesday by attorneys for the world's most notorious alleged drug lord for permission from the court to hug his wife.
0:24 | 11/08/18

Transcript for 'El Chapo's' bid for hugs gets the cold shoulder from the judge
A judge has denied a request from notorious drug lord Joaquin el shop logos Mann's lawyers to allow him. To hunt his wife in court documents whose bonds attorneys asked. For the quote humanitarian. Gesture because he hasn't had contact with his wife. For two years since his arrest yesterday a jury for whose minds drug trial was selected opening arguments are expected to begin on November 13.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

