-
Now Playing: Shooting survivor smashed club's window to save others
-
Now Playing: Man tearful over mass shooting: 'I should have stayed'
-
Now Playing: Thousand Oaks mass shooter identified, used legally purchased handgun: Officials
-
Now Playing: California community mourns 'hero' officer killed in mass shooting
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov. 8, 2018
-
Now Playing: FBI searches home of suspected gunman in California mass shooting
-
Now Playing: 12 dead in shooting at California bar
-
Now Playing: Bar shooting survivors recount horror
-
Now Playing: 'El Chapo's' bid for hugs gets the cold shoulder from the judge
-
Now Playing: Prominent former NY Attorney General won't face abuse charges
-
Now Playing: Texas judge releases group of juvenile defendants after losing election: Reports
-
Now Playing: Club shooting survivor: Gunman 'knew what he was doing'
-
Now Playing: Alleged mass shooter was a military veteran: Officials
-
Now Playing: White House flag lowered to half-staff to honor victims of Thousand Oaks shooting
-
Now Playing: 'It was sheer panic': Survivor recounts mass shooting incident
-
Now Playing: Investigation into mass shooting in California is underway
-
Now Playing: Father talks emotionally about his son, killed in California bar shooting
-
Now Playing: NYC subway terror bombing suspect found guilty
-
Now Playing: Frantic 911 call made after girl's abduction
-
Now Playing: Florida man attacked by crocodile after breaking into alligator farm