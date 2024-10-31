Election officials battle misinformation

ABC News' Pierre Thomas reports on the national threat environment and impact of online misinformation ahead of election day.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live