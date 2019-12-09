Entire crew asleep during California boat fire: NTSB

The report indicates no night watchman was roaming the three-deck vessel when the fire broke out.
09/12/19

New on first before any salvage crew has jostle raise that dive boat that caught fire while anchored off the California coast. Horrific fire killing authority for people onboard a preliminary report shows authorities are still investigating if there was a night watchman on duty as required. At the time the fire started on September 2. The victims were all trapped below deck the cause of the fire has not been determined yet but the Coast Guard issued safety recommendations today. Including limiting the use of charging a lithium batteries power strips and extension cords on board.

