Transcript for Evanston, Illinois, becomes 1st US city to offer reparations to Black residents

Donna Walker's to Italy has deep roots in Evanston. My great great grandfather came here from have to torture walker lives in Evanston owns a hair salon. She's the perfect candidate for Evans it's distorted housing program poor black residents but she's not going to apply. I love those I would love to own a home here taxes our super duper high. I would have to have another job outside of my job to just afford it I mean why buy something that they're gonna take it away because I can't afford it. The program will provide 25000. Dollars in housing assistance from the city's reparations fund. Were small number of black residents harmed by path discriminatory policies. It practices. Evans and will be the first city in the nation can pay reparations. To its black residents. Here we see it is a town like Evanston that is majority YE with the majority white City Council. That they were able to. Two passes resolution. And to put a real program in place. Ever since reparations fund comes from tax revenue premier won its sales. Ormond Robyn Ruth Simmons who has been the base of the reparations push in the city says this is just the first step. If you're measuring this one initiative as a settlement for repair. It's certainly not enough it would be an insult to be the 25000 dollars alone is and a. Yeah application process with a supportive housing program will open this summer although Walker's is it isn't right for her she's encouraging builds who qualify. To consider. I do hope that it out. Everett who apply please apply ornament and says she hopes Evans into reparations program. Urged congress to. At the federal level. It Levinson will Jones ABC seven. Eyewitness News.

