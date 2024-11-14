Falling scaffolding plank almost hits pedestrians in Boston

Surveillance footage captured a frightening moment for commuters in Boston last week when a large scaffolding plank came crashing down outside a train station, nearly hitting several people.

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live