Transcript for Famed figure skating coach Richard Callaghan faces another allegation of abuse

I do you still love watching figure skating on television. What always impressed me the most scandalous. Not so much the artistry but it was. Technical capability. Powell. These athletes could be so graceful and easy will do we need the most get cold tactical elements. He just feeling so easy and he knew it was hard and I just don't love within. I for serious skiing in to trade at a little local ringer. I had certain natural. You know talent or natural ability came easy to me and by eighty I was. Fully involved in the lead in the figure skating. Here yeah yeah. You sort of always are told that he really just helps to always give a 100%. And to always. Be you ready for the theory. Immense amount of pressure that's when you mean placed upon you. This forward especially as you're climbing and you weren't going the latter she you become. Better and better and you're getting more fans. Do you. Become more committed. So in the beginning when I started my family lived in Michigan. But then we moved to upstate new York and I continued to stream there. Watching all of these legends on television tied Eldridge was my eyes. And when he kept noticing them while I was watching them on television was that they were all coached by mr. Kelly and that's when I pray together he's the best. So I have to work with him. From Todd Eldridge in the early ninety's through Tara and 1998. Richard Callahan singles skaters had results that were the equal or better of any of those and any other coach in the any time you had to national championship going to be a prominent coach and he did. We needed to saves you a BMV vacation. See this or relatives didn't deter. We said but live other night knew that we were going. Teased as an excuse to get streets of street skating club which is where he was training all of these top athletes. I wasn't in the door five minutes but all of a sudden a practice had just finished entitled to two skidding off the days. He just finished a lesson which mr. Callahan and securely was coming around the other side. And it to his surprise he said well water here would you like the last. After the lesson finished. He told my mother and the way you're very talented a lot of potential when you meet the national team. You come check it was me. It was only two years later in 1980 and winning. You know international circuit look at chilling figure skater makes terrible things that first drive. So it was only natural that when that happened we came back to to treat skating club and he remembered me. So. And so they need national's slick Willie coach Keno and he said yeah sure. That employee. I had to come back to Michigan. This time that he would come with me so. We were. We were separated. Most of these kids eventually moved away from home. And that's a critical part of the story. And a family would be making psychological sacrifices as well as financial sacrifices to send their child went wrong. So it is a situation where it can be very very isolating are very cocooning. It's hard to break out of the ring environment and get into the real world. You do develop. A very close bond with your coach because you take all of your direction from them. We were. As close as they gas in the beginning. Any coach would be with the new studio. It wasn't. Until I started progressing and few months have gone dying. He started to pay more attention should be. Some parents would spend all day in the ring with their child many parents that we would drop them off and leave that. Rest of the works at home from. What you then have him as in any. Pursuit where you have a teacher who spends a lot of time alone with your child you have to put a tremendous amount of drug. And faith and that change. They're killing. I feel so weird to be back here. This is the need insurance and we all get dropped off. Go in and we get picked up. Somewhere around 99. Something happened. They came in Monday. And mr. hill hands assistant coach Craig roots he was no longer there. We were told basically that. He must have done something really bad he must have done something very harmful to mr. Callahan. Because mr. Callahan basically hadn't thrown out like XL teachers. And it was enough moments and I really realized OK well like I've got to make sure I never. Do something that could. Cause that to happen to me. One of the most successful coaches in figure skating is facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Richard Callahan coach Tara Lipinski a gold medal in 1998 Olympics. His accuser is one of his former pupils Craig Maureen C. Inappropriate sex. That that. Occurred between him and me from the time I was fifteen. We you the only one. Now I know for a fact. You know. Because I'm. There are several occasions. There was there was more than just he and I involved. In other skater wrecks other scares us. There is a statement from mr. Callahan lawyer which says. He is shocked and dismayed that you have made these unsubstantiated. Allegations he has denied it in newspaper articles. And he is so that your entire. Apparent. Motive is to rob him of his professional standing said the you can increase years. ABC news cover the story first broke in action time I first heard about the story and 27 team. I'm and I decided to reach out Gregory easy to see if anything it happened in. Two decades since he first reported Richard Callahan. To deal solution generation. These types of activities. Two win in the my twenties. And. The death I remember driving the car. On many occasions and he'd have his penis out for example or to ask him put my penis needs yesterday while driving. Right master made him well he's driving adept remember that happening. While I was. 1516. Something like this before I had my driver's license because I could drive around myself. Definitely we're. Really look. Big pressure on my shoulders. And big go weeks and carry around with me. What I decided to do. When I. In terms of reporting to view is finished it is I did was called file a grievance. US figure skating denied Craig's original claim against Richard Callahan. They said that it was time barred that too much time had passed between the alleged abuse. In the time Craig and reported it. The grievance was dismissed on technicalities not on merits which is to bet. And and that would not be the case anyway. You're thinking he wouldn't have gone to them legs. Go public with this if he did not believe that it happened and if he dinapoli that it was important to get it out. To potentially. Discourage other people from working with a person who might have done something act. He was the best in the world so of course you're gonna listen to the best coach in the world. At the time I didn't understand and in the event because. I guess because I was young and I was in this world and she was like the best coach so. They revealed little things that would start happening that. I'll admit in. The meeting a little uncomfortable but then I would always seen myself while you know he's about so it has to be. 100% in legitimate. Its biggest gaining as and other sports. A number of coaches developed for lack of a better word a Svengali relationship with the athletes. If coach says have executives from across the Hudson River today even though it's eight degrees probably will do that. There's a position. In skating call this pretty cool. And he was getting really frustrated with me on the base because. He said he couldn't open my hips. Key it started trying to turn an openly on us on the case which was totally normal. But then. It started to be. After we worked on after we were off the ice. In the locker room where his office. Where he'd start to say okay let's work on some more and that's when it started to panic change because it was no longer. On the IDs trying to open hips and work on things it was no. Seclusion. End it was. Certain toll is he as a single under my clothes inside on top. Street skating club was like huge America world training center. Mr. Callahan left in nation engineering. There was a scandal I can we didn't know obviously what the reason was he that was thrown and we ended up here the onyx. This is spread that works memories. So. Does this place. This this is unsettling to me. They really. She really don't care. Adams has the Taliban's abuse continued anonymous until 2001. We asked Sox about it. They said that Richard Callahan was never an employee of the arena that he merely rented ice time but that if they had received. Complain of that nature they would announce. The owner of the arena told us that they have not been aware. Of the prior allegations against. These visits to his office after Wilson's on the ice started to become more frequent. And then they started to become a lot more graphic. While we were in new office and be discussing something he would. Start to change which I thought was normal you know he would take associate off and then. He have a seat on and then. Then it it. Sir to getting weird when he would leave his jacket and tie and shirt on. But then take his seat hanssen's underwear off. In his shoes. Then he would start you know putting his hands and are my clothes and adjusting my hips and working on check out positions but now we mostly nude. From like the waist down. That's when it was. I think really inappropriate looking back time now and again I didn't. I didn't understand it at the time because I was just so obsessed with. My career and wanting to please him. It was a very slow gradual. Process. He was definitely more than just inappropriate touching. And we'll leave it there. We reset to a lawyer representing mr. Callahan. Him and his attorney said that these allegations are 100% false and that there's no truth. Richard was considered one of the top coaches in the world. If his reputation was tarnished he would be able to coach again. I feel like I told the world but in reality. Nothing. Really changed. This figures came just went back to what it always did what can producing medals. When I found out that. She had reported disabuse how did this how to hit this is. It happened and why EYE. Twenty years ago. Did every one Null. And do nothing. Because if he would have done something then. I never would be sitting here. And this never would have happened. I decided to report him again. I spoke with my wife about what I should do it and decided. That I wouldn't forward and talk to the media. She suggested I call the US figure skating. It's going to put pressure. On Richard. Once again because he's still at the time was coaching in Florida. We met at a convenience store across the street from the Olympic village and he and a driver drove from maybe 3045 minutes to the outskirts of John Chiang to a hotel he said he thought it would be better. If I didn't speak to the media. He invited me to be an executive committee for US figure skating I would be heading up committee are males you branch. US figure skating. That would deal with sexual abuse and things of this nature because I had such a you'd be cut perspective. The situation. I can't help but wonder. If it was an attempt. To get me to be on board with the US figure skating some. US figure skating confirmed that a meeting between. Executive director David Reyes. And Gregory's didn't didn't take place but they said that it was an unofficial Olympic Hotel. That no attempts to dissuade. Creek telling a story was Manning. And that Craig was never off. An official position mr. Crane its us. Generate 312018. I found a report US senator perceive sport. I went through an investigation process. And approximately February. Or maybe early march of 2019. Investigation finally concluded. They submitted all of their findings to the US senator perceive sport I'm awaiting a final ruling from the center. Has two whether there is guilt or innocence. It was figure skating says that after Craig reported abuse by Callahan an accident in nine that it prompted wholesale changes in the way they handled sexual abuse allegations and said that they created there. Firsts and sexual abuse and harassment policy. And that they instituted. Mandatory reported crime fraud allegations. When we asked this figure skating about. Adams allegations. That some that they encourage. All alleged victims of abuse make a reports the US senate for safe sport we're law enforcement -- they have no record. Adam ever making a complaint he was understating about mr. Callahan in the grade. Remains the only person. To a report and Callahan preparation. From the outside like me as a young child I watched on television I fell in love with it. I joined to the basic skills and learn to ski program at my local ring generous figure skating. Finley threw the whole ride until I was thirty. And to know that. They have not cleaned house. I in the demanding that we had an independent investigation into all of these allegations. I can't sit back and allow. That's helped them with so people. Schering. What I have to say. It really thinking twice about doing. For the safety of their children.

