September 11 2001 remains one of the most pivotal points in American history. And for the families of the fallen the anger is still present even decades later ABC's Morgan Norwood has their story. Most of us can remember where we were. But we were doing maybe even while we were wearing when we first heard the news about the attacks on 9/11. We just got a report and that there's been some sort of explosion at. The World Trade Center but for the families of first responders and for many beloved when two dined. These memories ran deeper than tying police in setting. And in Patricia Smith's case. I don't have any like independent memories of her. Their fleeting Smith was just a young child when she was robbed of the chance to grow well put her mother. And went PD officer Moore neighbors Smith. It was hard its new. Kinda. Here everyone else's story bit I didn't get that in itself. Despite the memorial. The reality of remembering comes at the cost of resentment. Felt the doctor Felix Torres is the clinical and forensic scientist who was worked with survivors and being with a plump ones who died in the tragedy. He sing the gamut of emotions but for many the most piercing and every during the motion is the anger. Here can manifest itself in many ways he can he directed. Other family members you can be directed at government to terrorists. Even themselves. And their love ones who lost that day for Patricia Smith and her dad think there is in the absence of justice. I think we both kind of have the same notion that. Justice delayed is justice denied. And now where when he is when there was no justice. So well be old adage tells us time heals all wounds doctor Torres will tell you and it's not entirely accurate time itself is not Koehler. The tributes of the services the annual ceremony certainly hold speeds for healing for some. Including Monica I can who lost her husband she visits the September 11 memorial museum often and her opponents into the museum isn't just about owner. I couldn't cram all except this is his home Sunday. But for others in actually reopened dose partially close wounds Morgan Norwood ABC news Los Angeles. Morgan thank you and for more on how to cope with the impact of 9/11 and talk to our children. About the events from that day pediatric psychologist and parent coach doctor and Louise Lockhart joins me now doctor Lockhart. Thank you for being here it's been nearly twenty years now since the 9/11 attacks in the trauma of the grief the shock from that day. The stealth around the world so before we talk to our kids about 9/11 what questions do we as parents need to ask ourselves. Yes thank you meet Diane into that it's important that you know we. Lived through desks we saw what was going on he saw happening in real Eileen and sound I think we have to find out what we're feeling in ourselves before he tours kids how we're feeling about it and when we talk to about it I. Unlike. What they already know has been eighty talking there. Teachers and appears in the you're seeing it on social media or on line and I would say B or even discussion should about it. What is it jewelry you know just see what they try. I think you should take it from there. And then based on that as they're talking and as you're just talking about it. Are monitoring their emotional your emotional states as you speak to them. Because this event brings a lot of feelings or bust since we lived through so much for your emotional state monitor how you're feeling you to with a minute these important. And then as CGI share or how he. Don't all per share. It's going to be a balanced. As you're talking about it on the emotions. You can kind of questions. We don't want to burden them with our emotions and we don't want to burden them with too much information. So how do you strike that right balance between helping your kids understand the reality of what happened that day verses. Protecting their innocence and just letting them be kids that how do you decide how much to tell them. Yeah great questions and I think she you know a lot of our kids know a lot more than we ever did at their age 203040 years ago so we we can still innocent innocent I really being aware of what we're sure. That we asked him not -- starting -- with finding out what they knew was so important it is being mean a lot more teacher Cindy think they do and once eagle from their Jean Luc is a lot of things in our history in the world and our nation to shield today and that aren't really positive that's okay. Because we can you really can work sure yeah. And we can I'm been good. People will help us get through I think that's really part to has artisans and yes. This isn't really terrible events you know what let's talk about good people how accurate and much about how we can. I don't remember and we just were. You're reminding me of that famous mister Rogers episode when he talks about finding there helpers. And that may par lay into my next question which is after traumatic events like 9/11 and even right now just living in a pandemic. How do you sure our children that they're safe in what can feel like unsafe times. Yeah that's a great question I think we eat. We it's important to be honest and say you know I think you'll see and I feel comfortable hue and he does feel happy with. Everything that we're seeing. You know. They have to realize they're adults in the lions their caregivers or parents or teachers. We're here he's and that's just physical safety and it's also emotional. Knowing that each in its whenever they have a passion and saying they insure that they know they can always. Grandma grandpa mom she'd sure. And that they know that we are see waste in short I'm. I think that's what we can really strict about a you know what are you mean the answer we'll find out. And I doctor M Louise Lockhart greats it's not too we appreciate it thank you. In an.

