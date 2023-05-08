FBI investigating motive behind a deadly crash at bus stop in Texas

Police say a male Hispanic resident of Brownsville slammed into a group of migrants at a bus stop outside of a shelter, killing eight and wounding at least nine others.

May 8, 2023

