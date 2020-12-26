Transcript for FBI searching Nashville man’s properties in connection to explosion

Yeah. Authorities reviewing surveillance video of a powerful explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. The FBI is now in charge of the investigation and is still working to identify human remains found at the scene sources tell ABC news authorities are searching properties associated with if any quid Warner and are working to determine if he was responsible for the explosion. Our investigative team is turning over every stone to make sure Tom. We know as many details as possible to answer the question of who is responsible for this. And also to understand. Why. Did they do this. Investigators say just after 1 AM this RV was seen parked outside the eighteen T building hours later police responded to a call of shots fired. They approached the RV they could hear a recording coming from the vehicle warning people nearby to evacuate. Are you here. At 6:30 AM the RB exploded into a fireball debris and smoke shooting hundreds of feet into the air buck McCoy was in his bed when his apartment building shook windows premenstrual living room into the bed. Short or work. This surveillance video from inside a nearby home shows the force of the blast the debris field stretching for several blocks windows shattered buildings damaged the police chief asking business owners and residents to be patient. Of those about forty. Buildings has been impacted. And outsold the old bill the book how to be cleared throughout cold. Authorities looking to reassure residents the genius behind me enough votes they represent are doing everything we ANC. Find out what happened here to get the answers that you deserve. Gonna make sure that we're all say. First responders and six police officers being hailed as heroes after rushing in to evacuate the area. Remarkably only three people suffered minor injuries injured amber ABC news Washington DC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.