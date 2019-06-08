Transcript for FBI warns of increasing threat of domestic terrorism

Serious situation down so much so that law enforcement officials are raising the red flag and saying domestic terrorism. Increasingly by white supremacist is now as big a threat as terrorism abroad so I want to bring in. Mike Levine in Washington. My aching you know that FBI has you know done the numbers what's their biggest concern regarding this. You in some ways on domestic terrorism now might be a bigger threat and even international terrorism. Since 9/11 more deaths inside the United States have been caused by domestic terrorist than anyone inspired by bassist al-Qaeda or groups like that. There are currently 850. Investigations across the United States by the FBI looking at possible domestic terrorists in the past year they've been a hundred arrests. Of domestic terrorist and we've seen in recent months us surgeon in reports of hate crimes committed by white supremacists. Yes so you know. It they they have the numbers they raise the red flag but it seems like there may be difficulties and actually addressing the problem. Get their challenges and there are two main challenges for federal law enforcement the first of course is the First Amendment. They the FBI sees hateful. Expressions hateful assays every day. But they can't open a case in less they see some sort of inkling of violence there or movement toward violence or may hear from a source that. X person might be thinking of violence so that is something they have to navigate every day. And the other thing the FBI is facing is they need people to report. Suspicious activity the FBI can't be in every community here they're not on the streets everywhere so they're begging the public to report suspicious activity. Right so a real challenge there and the president. He pledged to give the law enforcement authorities quote whenever they need to combat. Domestic terrorism what would that actually look like. And that it that is the key question the Justice Department has been trying to answer that question for the better part of a decade. And obviously we don't have an answer yet some of the solutions could include new surveillance capabilities for the FBI. Or for a law that allows of the government to designate certain groups inside the United States is terror organizations. But again that brings up those First Amendment concerns. Irate Mike Levine right there in Washington thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.