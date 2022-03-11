FDA approves 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for certain Americans

ABC News contributor Dr. Alok Patel says the newly approved second booster shot is for Americans over the age of 50 or those with preexisting conditions, but others shouldn’t need a fourth shot yet.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live