Federal judge approves AT&T's merger with Time Warner

More
The Department of Justice could decide to appeal the verdict.
0:26 | 06/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Federal judge approves AT&T's merger with Time Warner

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55846261,"title":"Federal judge approves AT&T's merger with Time Warner","duration":"0:26","description":"The Department of Justice could decide to appeal the verdict. ","url":"/US/video/federal-judge-approves-atts-merger-time-warner-55846261","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.