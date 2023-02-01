Fellow grieving mom offers condolences at Tyre Nichols’ funeral

Tiffany Rachal, whose son, Jalen Randle, was shot and killed by an officer in Houston last year, said, “I’m here to offer my condolence to you.”

February 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live