Final flight for United Airlines’ 1st Black female pilot

Hired by United 34 years ago, Theresa Claiborne previously made history as the first Black female pilot in the U.S. Air Force.

May 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live