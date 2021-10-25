Former firearms executive pulls back the curtain on the industry

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Ryan Busse, a former firearms executive and the author of the new book "Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry that Radicalized America."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live