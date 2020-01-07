Transcript for Fired cop charged in killing released on bond

Here overnight the former Atlanta police officer accused of killing re short Brooks is out of jail here Rauf was released early Wednesday on a 500000. Dollar bond he faces murder. And ten other charges in last month's shooting. At a Wendy's among the conditions for off. I sort of ankle monitor and he cannot contact books this family or any Atlanta police officers books this family called the bond decision disappointing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.