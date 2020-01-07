Fired cop charged in killing released on bond

The fatal shooting occurred on June 12 in a Wendy's parking lot.
Transcript for Fired cop charged in killing released on bond
Here overnight the former Atlanta police officer accused of killing re short Brooks is out of jail here Rauf was released early Wednesday on a 500000. Dollar bond he faces murder. And ten other charges in last month's shooting. At a Wendy's among the conditions for off. I sort of ankle monitor and he cannot contact books this family or any Atlanta police officers books this family called the bond decision disappointing.

