Firefighting helicopters battle California wildfire

More
Aerial footage shows firefighters battling a massive wildfire in Southern California, one of several blazes raging in the state.
0:29 | 10/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighting helicopters battle California wildfire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:29","description":"Aerial footage shows firefighters battling a massive wildfire in Southern California, one of several blazes raging in the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66515806","title":"Firefighting helicopters battle California wildfire","url":"/US/video/firefighting-helicopters-battle-california-wildfire-66515806"}