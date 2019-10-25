Now Playing: California wildfires force evacuations

Now Playing: Ethics investigation of Rep. Katie Hill

Now Playing: Firefighting helicopters battle California wildfire

Now Playing: Inside Chechnya’s horror

Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Simone Biles does a flip and twist for World Series 1st pitch

Now Playing: 7 children rescued in South Carolina

Now Playing: Desperate search for missing 14-year-old girl

Now Playing: Houston Astros fire assistant general manager after outburst

Now Playing: Artists take over Green-Wood Cemetery for spooky performance

Now Playing: Trump to visit HBCU for presidential justice forum

Now Playing: Newsom on power outages: 'Corporate greed meeting climate change'

Now Playing: Countdown to first Democratic primaries

Now Playing: Tumult in the Middle East after US withdraws from Syria

Now Playing: Undecided voters weigh Democratic candidates' electability

Now Playing: US prisons and jails use AI to mass-monitor millions of inmate calls

Now Playing: ‘NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary’ of China: Pence

Now Playing: Man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old girl

Now Playing: Cross country runner disqualified for wearing hijab

Now Playing: New video released of California teen shooting