Florence weakens to tropical depression but flooding still a danger

More
Tropical Storm Florence shatters North Carolina rainfall record.
1:44 | 09/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florence weakens to tropical depression but flooding still a danger

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57883617,"title":"Florence weakens to tropical depression but flooding still a danger","duration":"1:44","description":"Tropical Storm Florence shatters North Carolina rainfall record.","url":"/US/video/florence-weakens-tropical-depression-flooding-danger-57883617","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.