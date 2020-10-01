Transcript for Flu deaths up in the new year: CDC

He Centers for Disease Control released new numbers on this year's flu season and those numbers are staggering new York New Jersey and Connecticut. Are among 33 states experiencing high levels of flu activity in the first reek of week of 20/20. The CDC estimates at least nine point seven million flu cases this season with 4800. Deaths in there you see a 32 of those were pediatric. Deaths. The CDC says the number of new cases in 22 when he are down. From the final week of 2019 but eighty is still too soon to tell you flu season has peaked. Ward if it will contain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.