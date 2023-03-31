Former President Trump calls indictment a 'witch hunt'

Trump is now accusing the Manhattan DA, who led the charge on the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment investigation, of doing President Joe Biden’s dirty work.

March 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live