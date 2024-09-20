Former Titan submersible passenger recalls previous deep-sea dives

Fred Hagen, who went on two OceanGate deep-sea dives, spoke at a U.S. Coast Guard hearing on Friday.

September 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live