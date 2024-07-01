Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon self-reports to prison

Bannon will be serving a four-month federal sentence for defying congressional subpoenas from the House Select Committee during their investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

July 1, 2024

