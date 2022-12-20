FTX founder expected to waive extradition back to the US to face fraud charges

Sam Bankman-Fried has been accused of fraud in the collapse of the cryptocurrency company FTX.

December 20, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live