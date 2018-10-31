Funerals for victims of synagogue shooting continue

More than 1,000 people gathered near the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh to protest President Trump's visit. ABC News' Lana Zak reports.
2:16 | 10/31/18

Funerals for victims of synagogue shooting continue

