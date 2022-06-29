Gabby Petito's family awarded $3M in wrongful death lawsuit

A circuit judge in Sarasota County, Florida, awarded Gabby Petito's family $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit they filed against Brian Laundrie's estate back in May.

