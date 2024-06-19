Gay couple suing NYC over lack of IVF health coverage

ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire discusses a New York couple's lawsuit against the city after they found out their health insurance doesn’t cover IVF specifically for gay males.

June 19, 2024

